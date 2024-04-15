Weather Update: IMD Alert For Rainfall In Jammu and Kashmir, Check Forecast For Other States Here

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted moderate rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind over the areas of Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh, and certain regions of Himachal Pradesh till April 15th. IMD also predicted strong Surface winds over the areas of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on April 16 and April 17.

The methodological department informed that the Western distribution moves away from northwest India towards northern India and is likely to receive fresh Moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India. This results the moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over the area of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on April 16 and April 17.

Forecast For Heat Wave, Hot And Humid Weather

Hot and humid weather is very likely to be experienced over the coastal regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the coming five days. The Humid weather is also likely to prevail over the area of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from April 14 to April 18.