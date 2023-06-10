Weather Update: IMD Alert Heavy Rains Kerala, Karnataka Next 2 days, Very Heavy In Assam, Meghalaya

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted that the conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into more parts of the Arabian Sea, the remaining parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. According to the met department, the conditions are also becoming favourable for the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts of the Northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next 48 hours.

Heavy Rains To Continue In Karnataka, Kerala

With favourable conditions for further advancement of the Southwest monsoon, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadeep on June 10 and 11, 2023. "Heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka during next 2 days and over Lakshadweep during next 24 hours," stated IMD in its daily weather bulletin.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will continue over Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Karnataka from June 15 to June 17, 2023. Isolate to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Interior Karnataka, and Islands is also likely during this period.

Light to moderate scattered rainfall is likely over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days while moderate, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds is very likely over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh in the next 5 days.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains In Assam, Meghalaya

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will continue over the states of Northeast India during the next 4 days. The Met Department has predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on June 12 and June 13

Isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next five days and over Manipur and Mizoram on June 10 and June 12.

Heatwave Warning For Bihar, Bengal and Odisha

The IMD in it daily weather bulletin has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will continue from June 10 to June 13, 2023 in Bihar. Heatwave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh on June 10 and 11, Jharkhand and Gangtic West Bengal from June 10 to June 13 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha on June 10, 2023.

No Respite From Soaring Temperature, Says IMD

The IMD in its daily weather bulletin said that no significant change in most parts of the county is likely during the next 5 days however the maximum temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees over Central India during the next 24 hours.