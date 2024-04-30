Weather Update: IMD Alerts For Heat Wave In Bihar, Odisha, Check Forecast For All States Here

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted a heat wave and humid weather conditions on May 1 over Gannetic the region of West Bengal, and a few other regions including Bihar and Odisha. The heat wave will also affect some regions of Jharkhand, Kutch, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The department predicted that hot and humid weather very likely over the region of Tripura, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, and warm night conditions will be experienced over the region of West Bengal, Odisha and North Interior Karnataka.

The IMD also predicts thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind over the area of, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on May 1.

The heat wave is likely to serve the regions of Odisha and Bihar, while the Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience the same weather till May 2 and reduce its intensity thereafter. Heat Wave is likely to be experienced over Rayalaseema from May 2 to May 3.

On Tuesday, IMD shared a post on microblogging site X and wrote, "Today, Heat Wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in most parts over Gangetic West Bengal; in few parts over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha and Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Konkan."