Advertisement
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Alerts For Heavy Rainfall In Assam, Meghalaya, Check 5-Day Forecast

 IMD forecasted heavy rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind over the area of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 11:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: IMD Alerts For Heavy Rainfall In Assam, Meghalaya, Check 5-Day Forecast

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted heavy rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind over the area of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura From April 29 to May 2. 

The IMD also informed the hailstorm over the area of Himachal Pdeaseh and Uttarakhand on April 29. The heavy rain is also likely to hit the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The department also predicts strong surface winds prevail over Madhya Pradesh from April 20 to May 2. While, the states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand will likely experience the same wind from April 30 to May 2.

Heat Wave And Humid Weather Warning For Next 5 Days

The heat wave is likely to serve the regions of Odisha and Bihar from April 29 to May 1, while the Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience the same weather from April 20 to May 2 and reduce its intensity thereafter. Heat Wave is likely to be experienced over Rayalaseema from May 2 to May 3. 

Hot and humid weather is very likely to be experienced over West Assam, Tripura, South Gujarat region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal from April 29 to May 1, and Konkan and Goa is likely to experience from April 30 to May 3.

As per IMD, Warm Night is very likely to prevail over the region of East Uttar Pradesh on April 29 and also over the interior Karnataka in the coming five days.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today's Viral Speech from Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?
DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu
DNA
A massive fire broke out in the forests of Nainital, Uttarakhand
DNA
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?