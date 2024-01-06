Weather Update: IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert For Rajasthan, Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe cold days with dense fog conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan during next 2 days. The met department has also predicted light rainfall over Northwest and Central India from January 8 to 10.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, dense to very dense fog conditions are anticipated during the night and morning in certain areas/isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and East Rajasthan till January 7.

Additionally, dense fog is expected in isolated pockets for the following 24 hours. On the 6th of January, West Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan are likely to experience dense to very dense fog conditions for a few hours in the morning, with further instances of dense fog in isolated pockets on the 7th and 8th of January. The IMD has issued a cold wave warning for Rajasthan on January 6.

As the Northern part of the country experiences a cold wave, the IMD forecasts a period of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is highly likely over Tamil Nadu is anticipated between Jan 6 to Jan 8. During the same period, Kerala is expected to experience such conditions until the Jan 7. Furthermore, isolated very heavy rainfall is also predicted over Kerala on the 5th and over Tamil Nadu on January 7, 2024.