New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of east and peninsular India for the coming two days. The Meteorological department in its latest update forecasted that regions like Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana would likely face the heat wave.

We consider a heat wave when the maximum temperature of the station reaches approximately 40 degrees Celsius or more for the pain region and approximately 30 degrees Celcius or more for the mountain region.

In the past 24 hours, the heat wave conditions were experienced over North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. The IMD advised people to try to avoid heat exposure, wear light colours, loose, cotton clothes, colour their hands and go with clothes or umbrellas to prevent themselves from heat waves.

On Thursday, many states of the country experienced maximum temperature in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius in reasons like some parts of Utter Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yaman and North Interior Karnataka and at isolated pockets over genetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh.

IMD also forecasted rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the northeastern part of the country till April 9. The department said that the Rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan was very likely on April 5-6, 10-11, 2024