NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For Odisha, Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Check Full Forecast

The IMD has predicted hot and humid weather conditions over Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the net 3 to 4 days.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 06:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A fresh spell of heatwave is likely to hit the isolated pockets of coastal Odisha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions for Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal from April 17 to April 20.

Heatwave conditions are also likely over North Konkan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana during the next 2-3 days.

According to IMD, hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Rayalaseema during the next 3-4 days.
Hot humid weather conditions will prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and coastal areas of Gujarat till April 18 and over Konkan and Goa from April 18 to April 20, 2024.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala

The met department has forecasted heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on April 18 and 19. Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep from April 18 to April 21.

As per the IMD's weather bulletin, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are set to witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 3-5 days.

Heavy Rains Continue to Lash North-East India

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread, light-to-moderate downpours over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from April 16 to April 21, 2024. Heavy rainfall will lash isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh from April 16th to April 20th and Assam and  Meghalaya during the next2-3 days.

