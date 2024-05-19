Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Red Alert Across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

Weather Update: Severe heatwave has gripped Delhi and parts of northern India, with temperature exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Following which, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Sunday, May 19.

The weather department's bulletin indicates that a 'red alert' is in effect for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, and West Rajasthan, while an 'orange' alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

On Friday, the capital city experienced a scorching temperature touching 47.4 degrees Celsius in the Najafgarh area, making the region the hottest place in the country, as per the IMD. Eight stations in Delhi surpassed the 45 degrees mark.

IMD Forecasts Heatwave Alert In Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan

- The IMD forecasted a heatwave and severe heatwave conditions in North India from May 17 to 21.

- Affected areas include parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

- A red alert for severe heatwaves was issued for west Rajasthan.

- An orange alert was issued for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat.

- A yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions was issued for Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha.

- A heatwave is declared when temperatures reach at least 40°C in plains and at least 30°C in hilly regions.

On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to persist over south peninsular India until May 23, with heavy downpour likely between May 19 and 21.

Heavy Rainfall In South Peninsular, Kerela, Tamil Nadu

- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next five days.

- A red alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts on May 19 and 20.

- An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam on May 19 and 20.

- Heavy rainfall may lead to flash floods and waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas.

- Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over south peninsular India until May 23, with extremely heavy falls during May 19-21.

- Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on May 18 and 22.

- South Interior Karnataka is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 18-20.