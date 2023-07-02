Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat And 7 Other States, Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: Monsoon season is in full swing in most parts of the country and the conditions are favourable for its advancement in the remaining region i.e. parts of Rajasthan and Haryana. The monsoon will reach the entire country during the next 2 days and a fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over South Peninsular India from July 2.

IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Western India is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall along with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days and Gujarat State during the next 2 days.



cre Trending Stories

Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Uttar Pradesh, Says IMD

The IMD in its daily weather bulletin forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh on July 4 and 5 and over West UP on July 5. East UP was witnessing incessant rainfall since June 29 and its intensity is likely to decrease today, however, the heavy falls are likely to reemerge on July 4. The met department has also predicted heavy rains over Uttarakhand till July 5.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Karnataka

The southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are very likely to witness rain spells during the next five days. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next 5 days.

South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to witness heavy rain spells from July 3 to July 5; Telangana on July 4 and 5. "Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu during 03rd-05th July," stated IMD

Very Heavy Rains To Continue To Hit Assam, Meghalaya

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall over East and adjoining Northeast India. Isolated heavy to very downpour is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during the next 5 days, said IMD. Bihar is likely to witness Isolated heavy rainfall on July 3 while heavy falls are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on July 2; Jharkhand on July 3 and Odisha from July 3 to July 5.