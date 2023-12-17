Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Tamil Nadu, Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall over the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to IMD's weather bulletinTamil Nadu is set to witness heavy downpours during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 17 and 18, while hefty falls will likely hit the southern part of the state during the next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu on December 17, stated the IMD weather bulletin.

Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts are also likely to witness heavy downpours today.

South Tamil Nadu is likely to get isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely heavy falls (above 204.4 mm) during 17th December. pic.twitter.com/UrvnUsE6kJ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 17, 2023

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe during Dec 17 and 18 and Lakshadweep till Dec 19. The Met Department has also predicted heavy rainfall over South Kerala on during the next 24 hours.