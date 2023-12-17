trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699945
Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Tamil Nadu, Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 05:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall over the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. According to IMD's weather bulletinTamil Nadu is set to witness heavy downpours during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 17 and 18, while hefty falls will likely hit the southern part of the state during the next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over the Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamilnadu on December 17, stated the IMD weather bulletin.

Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts are also likely to witness heavy downpours today.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe during Dec 17 and 18 and Lakshadweep till Dec 19. The Met Department has also predicted heavy rainfall over South Kerala on during the next 24 hours.

 

