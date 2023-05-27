Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Three States, Predicts Heavy Rainfall Over Kerala, Karnataka

New Delhi: After days of scorching summer, the country is now getting respite from heatwave conditions as it witnesses isolated rainfall over several places. The downpour will continue for as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall over several states in the coming days.

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely over Haryana, Northeast Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh on May 27 and 28. Kerala and South Interior Karnataka is also likely to witness heavy rainfall from May 27 to May 28. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days.

Predicting heavy rainfall, the IMD has also issued an orange alert for Haryana, north-east Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. According to IMD Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms along with light to moderate for the next two days.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, West Bengal and Sikkim on May 30 and May 31. The Met department also predicted hailstorms with thundersqualls and lightning at isolated places over Rajasthan on May 28.

Light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds is very likely over Kerala and isolated to scattered rainfall over Karnataka, Tamilnadu, and Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days.