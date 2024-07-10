Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert, Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall over the isolated regions of West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on Wednesday. The states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Uttarakhand may receive heavy rainfall on June 10.

The weather department raised an orange alert for Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for heavy rainfall and informed that isolated regions of these states may witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi

The weather department predicted that Delhiites may receive light rains during the day. The forecast says a generally cloudy sky would prevail over the city with the possibility of more rain. Delhi may witness a minimum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the national capital received heavy rainfall that inundated parts of the city.

Mumbai Likley Witness Cloudy Sky

IMD predicted light rains in some parts of the western suburbs. Mumbai centre may witness cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy rain spells in the next 24 hours, a civic official said, PTI Reported.

After more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours on Monday, Mumbai witnessed intermittent light showers since Tuesday morning, while on Wednesday morning there were light showers in some western parts of the city.