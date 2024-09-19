Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Alerts; Delhi-NCR Forecast - Check Full Details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu on Friday, September 19. These states may also experience thunderstorms and lightning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: IMD Issues Rainfall Alerts; Delhi-NCR Forecast - Check Full Details

The national capital has been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past few days. However, the IMD's forecast for Thursday indicates that there will be lighter rain as generally clouds are likely to move across the sky. Delhi may also see thunderstorms accompanied by strong surface winds today with a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.  

IMD Forecast For Maharashtra

The weather department has issued a warning for light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at several locations in the Konkan-Goa and North Madhya Maharashtra districts, as well as in isolated areas of South Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Squally winds with speeds of 45 to 55 km/h, gusting up to 65 km/h, are expected over the western parts of the Southwest Arabian Sea and the adjoining West Central Arabian Sea, including the Somalia coast.  IMD advised fishermen to not venture into these areas during this period.

IMD Forecast For Karnataka

The weather department said that light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka. Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated locations in the Belagavi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts. Mainly dry weather is anticipated in the remaining districts of interior Karnataka.

