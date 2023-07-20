Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra, Gujarat, Predicts Heavy Rains In Mumbai In Next 24 Hours

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red alert for the Gujarat and Mharashtra as both the states are very likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. The Met Department has also issued orange alert for 6 other states including Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Mumbai during the next 24 hours. Other than Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune distrcits are on orange alert during the next three days and are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy Raifall To Continue In Kerala, Karnataka And Telangana

Southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana will witness isolated heavy rainfall during the next 5 days. Very heavy rains are likely over Telangana and Karnataka on from July 20 to July 24.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan, Issues Yellow Alert

The Met Department has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota and Udipur disticts of East Rajsthan while orange alert has been issued for Jodhpur and Jaisalmer districts in western part of the state

Heavy Rains To Lash Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Says IMD

Light to moderate Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand During July 20 to July 23.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Odisha

The Met Department has predicted light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Odishafrom July 19 to July 23 and isolated heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Island from July 21 to 23. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness isolated heavy fall on July 21 and 22 and over Tripura on July 21.