Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra, Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during the next 5 days. 

Jul 22, 2023

Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For Maharashtra, Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka

New Delhi: The Met Department has issued a red alert for Maharashtra and Gujarat as very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in both states, According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State are very likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 3 days.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Himachal Pradesh, Issues Orange Alert

The Met Department has also issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and predicted heavy rainfall in the states for the next three days. According to tp IMD's weather bulletin heavy isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Himachal and East Rajasthan from July 22 to July 25.

Heavy Rains To Lash Karnataka, Says IMD

According to the IMD's daily weather bulletin, coastal and south interior regions of Karnataka are likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana during the next 5 days. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Andhra Pradesh on July 25, stated IMD.

Very Heavy Rains To Hit Madhya Pradesh, Odisha

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places over Central India during the next 5 days. Odisha is also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 25. The Met Department has also predicted heavy falls in the Northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya till July 25.

