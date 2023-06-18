Weather Update: IMD Issues Warning For Rajasthan, Predicts Extremely Heavy Rains For Several States; Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: Cyclone Biparjoy has now weakened into a deep depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm) over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat and is likely to move East-Northeastwards and maintain the intensity of Depression till the forenoon of 18th June. India Meteorological Department IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as the deep depression will cause heavy falls on in isolated places over the three regions from June 18 to June 19.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Rajasthan, Gujarat And Madhya Pradesh

According to an IMD press release, light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Southwest Rajasthan on 18th June and while the Southeast part of the state is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to extremely heavy falls on June 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 19.

The north region of Gujarat is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places on June 18 while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecasted over West Madhya Pradesh on June 19.

Squally Winds To Cause Damages In Gujarat, Rajasthan

Squally winds in over South Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat are likely to cause damage in during next 7 hours, said IMD. High speed winds are likely to cause a reduction in visibility causing difficulty in surface transport in heavy rain and damage to loose/unsecured structures.

Heavy Rains To hit Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala

Light to moderate rainfalls is likely in Southern India with thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days. According to IMD's daily weather bulletin isolated heavy rains will lash Tamil Nadu on June 18 and June 19 while Kerala is likely to witness heavy falls from June 18 to June 21. Isolated heavy downpour is very likely over South Interior Karnataka from June 19 to June 21.

Extremely Heavy Rains In Meghalaya, Forecasts IMD

IMD has predicted that Meghalaya is very likely to witness extremely heavy rainfalls from June 18 to June 19 while heavy to very heavy rains are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Skkim during the next 5 days.

"Light to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during next 3 days and fairly widespread thereafter," stated IMD in its national weather bulletin.

Bihar Jharkhand Continue To Reel Under Heatwave Conditions

According to IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during the next 3 to 4 days. Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will continue in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangtic West Bengal, Telangana, and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 3 days and gradual respite is likely after 3 days.