The weather department has also issued a red alert for several areas of Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

Weather Update: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in several states during next few days - Check latest forecast here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Monday. The weather department has also issued a red alert for several areas in these states. Meanwhile, very heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and interior Karnataka on Monday, according to the Met Office.

“Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places occurred over Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and Coastal Karnataka; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places occurred over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Tamilnadu,” IMD said in latest weather bulletin. 

Additionally, scattered to fairly rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorms or lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan during the next five days. Isolated to scattered showers are predicted over Uttar Pradesh during the same period.

IMD’s rainfall prediction: 

- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall & thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 4-5 days. 

- Scattered/fairly rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan and isolated/scattered over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days.

- Isolated/scattered rainfall activity very likely over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th July, 2022.

- Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall & isolated thunderstorm/lightning during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir on 10th & 11 th ; Himachal Pradesh during 10th - 13th and over Uttarakhand during 10th - 14 th July, 2022. 

- Isolated/scattered rainfall activity very likely over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days with isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 10th July, 2022.

