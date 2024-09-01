Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In Andhra, Telangana; Cyclone Warning For Odisha

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning about a cyclone developing from the depression over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards and make landfall along the Odisha coast, south of Puri near Chilika Lake, during the early morning hours on Monday, September 2.

Heavy Rainfall In Andhra Pradesh: IMD

Heavy rains have inundated several areas of Andhra Pradesh, leading to severe flooding and disrupting normal life. The weather department raised an orange alert for Andhra while neighbouring Telangana is on red alert for rainfall in the coming days due to the ongoing effects of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

In Andhra, where flooding and landslides have caused significant damage, at least eight persons have been killed due to rain-related incidents in the state on Saturday including five in Vijayawada due to landslides, officials said, PTI reported.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra informed that five persons died due to landslides at Mogalrajapuram.

As per the Municipal Commissioner, landslides occurred at one single point in Mogalrajapuram with large boulders falling on two houses due to heavy rain.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the landslide victims, according to an official statement.

Reportedly, the most affected areas are Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Narasapuram, Amaravati, Mangalagiri, Nandigama, and Bhimavaram, among other places.