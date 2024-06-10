Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For Maharashtra, Bengal, Karnataka; Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) forecasted extremely heavy rainfall over the region of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and South Interior Karnataka while districts of Madhya Maharastra, Arunachal Pradesh and Coastal Karnataka can experience heavy rainfall on Monday.

The department informed that the regions of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north interior Karnataka, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience thunderstorm accomplished with lightning & gusty wind on June 10. Maharashtra's Mumbai has already experiencing rainfall for the past few days due to which several parts are causing waterlogging issues.

IMD Prediction For Heatwave

States like Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some regions of Bihar are likely to experience a heatwave-like situation on Monday, while Odisha can experience hot and humid weather.

Madhya Pradesh districts Tikamgarh, Gwalior and Khajuraho experienced severe heatwave conditions on June 9 with more than 43 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Is Witnessing Monsoon Vibe

Mumbai has started witnessing rainfall after the southwest Monsoon has arrived in advance and will continue over the region of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Thunderstorms and rainfall were reported over regions of Mumbai which caused the waterlogged in several regions of Mumbai.