Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Assam, Meghalaya, Check Out 5-Day Forecast

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted heavy rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the area of Eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from April 20 to April 24. However, The department also predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the region of West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand from April 22 and April 23.

According to the IMD, The western disturbance can cause moderate rainfall and snowfall likely over the area of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from April 20 and April 26.

Heat Wave, Hot and Humid Weather Warning For 5 Days.

As per IMD, Heat waves are likely to be observed in some parts of generic West Bengal, and Odisha on April 20 and April 21, while Jharkhand and Bihar can prevail from April 20 and April 24.

In the southern region, heat and humid weather are very likely to prevail over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala from April 20 and April 24.

Warm night conditions with a day Maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius are very likely to prevail over the region of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh on April 20 and April 21.