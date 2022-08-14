New Delhi: Active monsoon conditions are likely over central parts of India during the next 2-3 days and over the Northwest region of the country from 14th-15th August. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday (August 14, 2022) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country till August 18.

A Low-Pressure Area, which formed on the morning of August 13 over the North Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a Depression during the next few hours and move west northwestwards across the Indian subcontinent.

The weather department has issued a red alert and orange alert for several districts of Odisha. Met Office issued a red warning of extremely heavy rain in Cuttack, Puri, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts till Sunday morning. Extremely heavy downpour is in forecast for Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Angul Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Nuapada on Sunday.

Rainfall is also predicted over the eastern and northeastern regions of the country. In its daily bulletin, the department issued a heavy rain alert for eight districts of Himachal Pradesh - Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur on August 14 and 15. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for three districts of Rajasthan - Jaisalmer, Dausa, and Alwar for August 15.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand on 14th; Himachal Pradesh on 14th & 15th; West Rajasthan on 16th; East Rajasthan on 14th & 16th August, 2022.

Isolated extremely heavy falls also likely over East Rajasthan on 15th August, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East M.P, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh & Telangana on 14th & 15th, Konkan & Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra and West Madhya Pradesh during 14th-16th; Gujarat state on 16th & 17th; Odisha during 14th- 18th August, 2022.

- Heavy rainfall at a few places also likely over Chhattisgarh and Odisha during next 24 hours.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Telangana, south Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal on 14th; Konkan & Goa, East M.P, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on 15th; north Madhya Maharashtra during 14th-16th; West M.P on 14th & 16th; Gujarat state on 16th; over Odisha on 18th Aug.

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on 14th and over West Madhya Pradesh on 15th August, 2022.

- Scattered/Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on 14th; Punjab on 14th & 15th; East Uttar Pradesh during 14th-17th; Uttarakhand on 14th & 18th; Jammu division on 15th August, 2022.

