Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Kerala, Karnataka, Severe Heatwave In Bihar, Check Full Forecast

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy will further intensify in next 48 hours and will move nearly north-northwestwards during next 2 days. The IMD has advised the fishermen not venture in East Central and adjoining West Central and South Arabian Sea till 12th June and in North and adjoining Central Arabian Sea from June 12 to June 14.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Karnataka, Kerala

With favourable conditions for further advance of the Southwest monsoon, IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days. "Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar on 9th & 10th; Kerala during 9th-13th; Lakshadweep during 9th-11th; and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 10th-13th June," stated IMD in its daily weather bulletin.

Light to moderate scattered rainfall is likely over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh during the next 5 days while moderate, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh in the next 5 days.

Severe Heatwave To Continue In Bihar

The IMD in its daily weather bulletin has predicted that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will continue from June 9 to June 13, 2023. Heatwave conditions are also very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangtic West Bengal from June 9 to June 11 and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha on June 9 and 10.

Heavy Rains to Lash Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya

States in Northeast India are likely to witness rainfall with thunderstorms and lighting during the next five days. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 8 and on Assam and Meghalaya on June 12 and 13. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Meghalaya and Manipur are likely to witness heavy rainfall from June 9 to June 13.