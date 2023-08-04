Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Himachal During Next 24 Hours; Check Forecast For All States

New Delhi: The monsoon season is in full swing in the country. Most of the places are witnessing a good amount of downpours while heavy rainfall continues to batter several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Maharashtra. No respite from heavy rainfall is expected for the hill states of Himachal and Uttarakhand as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in these states during the next 4 days from August 4 to August 8.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Rajasthan

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely in Uttar Pradesh during the next 4 days and very heavy rainfall will lash West UP on August 5. Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana on August 4 and August 5.



Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall, Thundershowers

The sky will be generally cloudy for the next 4-5 days in Delhi-NCR. The met department has predicted light rainfall accompanied by thundershowers over the national capital and its adjoining areas for next couple of days.

Heavy Rains To Continue In Maharashtra, Pune On Yellow Alert

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over the Konkan, Goa, and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours. Pune and Satara districts are on yellow alert. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions will continue to prevail over Tamil Nadu during the next 24 hours. Rain is very likely to occur at most places over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over Interior Karnataka on August 5.