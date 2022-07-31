New Delhi: Several parts of north India are likely to receive heavy rainfalls during the next five days, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast. According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over the Western Himalayas during the next five days. Heavy to very rainfall have been predicted in several parts of the country over the next few days as the rainfall activity is likely to gradually enhance over Peninsular India from Sunday (July 31, 2022), informed the Met Office.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar during 30th July- 02nd August; Jharkhand during 31 st July- 02nd August; Gangetic West Bengal on 31st July & 01st August; Odisha on 01st August; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 4 days," said IMD.

The weather department also informed that rainfall activity is likely to gradually enhance over Peninsular India from today. While heavy rains is predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and northeastern states during the next few days.

The weather department hs issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall, in Uttarakhand for the next four days starting July 29. The areas included in the alert are Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar.

Press Release (i) Heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over Northwest Indian plains today and decrease thereafter.



(ii) Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over the Western Himalayas during next 5 days. @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/PmO5S592s1 July 30, 2022

- Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are very likely over Uttarakhand till August 3 and over Himachal Pradesh on July 31.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Bihar on July 31 and August 1, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on July 31.

- Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted over Central India during the next four to five days.

- Isolated heavy falls are also likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 3.

- Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 01st– 03rd August; Telangana during 30th July & 01st–03rd August; Coastal Karnataka on 30th July & 01st– 03rd August.

- A cyclonic circulation over the Tamil Nadu region will bring heavy rain to Chennai and surrounding districts on August 1 and 2, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted. "Though light to moderate rain was predicted for the past few days for Chennai, only a few areas received rainfall. With cyclonic circulation prevailing over TN region, rainfall is expected in North Tamil Nadu from next month," the meteorological official said in a statement.