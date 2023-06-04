Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu, Severe Heatwave In Bihar, Bengal, Check Full Forecast Here

New Delhi: Different parts of the country are likely to witness extreme weather conditions in the coming week. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in several states of Southern India while severe heatwave is likely to sweep Bihar and West Bengal.

Heavy Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu, Kerala

IMD in its daily weather bulletin states that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 4 and June 5. Kerala, Lakshadweep, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will witness light tio moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds during the next 5 days, stated IMD.

IMD Predicts Severe Heatwave In Bihar, West Bengal

The IMD has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Bihar from June 4 to June 8, 2023. Heatwave conditions are also likely in West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast Jharkhand till June 8. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to witness heatwave on June 5, Telangana from June 5 and June 6; Vidarbha from June 06 to June 8, and East Uttar Pradesh on June 7 and June 8, 2023.

Temperature to Rise by 3 to 5 Degrees In Coming Days

The IMD has predicted a rise in maximum temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius during the next 5 days over Northwest India. For North East India, the maximum temperature will be 4 to 6 degrees above normal during the next 2 days.