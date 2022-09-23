Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rains over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and THESE states today - Check forecast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather bulletin, on Thursday (September 22, 2022) said that the rainfall activity is likely to reduce over the northwest part of India during the coming few days. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over northwest India today and reduction thereafter. No significant rainfall over the rest parts of the country during next 5 days,” said IMD.

The weather department informed that parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also expected to receive heavy showers during the next few days. Several parts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Friday as well.

According to IMD, several northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, are likely to receive heavy showers till September 24.

Additionally, on Thursday, very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gujarat Region.

Check IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

- Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Odisha & Telangana on 22nd, Madhya Pradesh during 22nd & 23rd September, 2022.

- Scattered/Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during 22nd -25th; Haryana & Chandigarh on 22nd East Uttar Pradesh during 22nd,23rd ,25th and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 22nd-24th September.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd September, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 22nd-24th; Assam & Meghalaya during 22nd-23rd Sep.