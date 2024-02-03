Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir, Hailstorm In Punjab, Rajasthan

New Delhi: India experiences diverse weather conditions with rainfall, snowfall, and hailstorms affecting multiple regions amid the cold spell. Isolated places in Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwest Uttar Pradesh witnessed hailstorms, while ground frost was observed in isolated areas of Uttarakhand on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh on February 4. Additionally, isolated hailstorms are expected in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan during February 3 and 4.

There is no relief from the bone-chilling weather expected soon as IMD predicts that fog layer will blanket Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad for the next 2-3 days and dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, and Bihar for the next 2 days.

As per IMD's weather bulletin light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are expected over Arunachal Pradesh till February 6 while isolated scattered rainfall is expected to hit West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on February 3, 2024. According to the Met Department, minimal changes in minimum temperatures are expected over northwest and central India in the next 5 days.