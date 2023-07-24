Weather Update: IMD Predicts More Rain In Delhi As Yamuna Continues To Flow Over Danger Mark

New Delhi: Several states in the country are witnessing heavy rainfall for days now. Heavy showers have been lashing the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh for weeks and the Met department has predicted further heavy falls in the regions.

IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand is very likely to witness very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. The continuous torrential rains in Devbhumi have caused havoc in the state and now the traffic has been suspended and the Yamunotri pilgrimage halted as boulders continue to fall at many places on the Yamunotri Highway for the last three days as the result of the persistent rainfall.



Heavy Rains To Continue To Hit Maharashtra, Gujarat, Met Department Issues Alert

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during from July 24 to July 27 over Marathwada on July 24. Gujarat is likely witness to very heavy rainfall during the next two days.

IMD Has Predicts Light Rain In Delhi As Yamuna Continues To Overflow

According to the met department, the national capital is likely to witness moderate rainfall with thundershowers during the next 3 days while water level in the river Yamuna has breached the 206.4 meters, above the danger mark.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka, Tami Nadu And Puducherry

The met department has forecasted heavy rainfall over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for July 23. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tanam are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 23 and 24. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during the next 3 days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.