Weather update: IMD predicts rain in THESE states; monsoon likely to withdraw this week

New Delhi: Pleasant weather is predicted in most parts of the country as October rains are expected to persist throughout the month, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy rains are expected to persist in Tamil Nadu for the next five days and in Karnataka for the next two days. Heavy rains are also predicted in several western and eastern parts of the country. IMD also predicts that the monsoons are expected to withdraw into parts of Northwest and Central India over the next four to five days.

Temperature rose in the national capital on Tuesday with the maximum temperature settling at 28.9 degrees Celsius, even as the weather office forecast cloudy sky with light rain for today. At 5:30 PM, the relative humidity in the city was 86%. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 20.8 degrees Celsius, which was somewhat higher than usual. According to statistics given by the India Meteorological Department, the city had a relative humidity of 100% at 8:30 AM. On Monday, the low temperature was 19.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees lower than the season's normal. Rains lowered the temperature in Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature reaching 23.6 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below usual.

Rain has been forecasted in many parts of Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Meteorological Department said, "Rain is likely at isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on October 12. There is also a possibility of lightning in these areas. At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu till October 15. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala might also experience rains for the next few days.

The weather department issued a red rain warning for Sikkim and an orange rain warning for Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Darjeeling in north Bengal until Wednesday. It is possible that heavy rain may continue in some areas through Thursday. For the previous two days, heavy rain has been reported in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, causing landslides and disrupting regular living. According to the report, Alipurduar had the most rain in the previous 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, with 170 mm, while Barobisha received 140 mm. The meteorological office said that Mangan in Sikkim received 100 mm of rain, while Singhik and Sankalan received 90 mm.

A dip in temperature is also predicted as IMD said that rainfall might persist over West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar. The IMD in its weather bulletin said, "On October 11 and 12, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar. Due to this, a drop in temperature is likely to be recorded."

Heavy rain is also predicted in the northeastern states on Wednesday. "On October 11 and 12, heavy rain is likely in isolated spots over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura," IMD alerted.

According to IMD, light to moderate rain may occur in Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep. The Meteorological Department has also predicted rain in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.