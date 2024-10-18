Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall In Odisha Next Week, Says More Showers Likely In Tamil Nadu Too — Check

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Odisha from October 23-25 due to the influence of a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal.

Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD Bhubaneswar, told ANI, "A fresh upper air cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea around October 20. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the central Bay of Bengal around October 22, moving northwestward and intensifying further, which may result in rainfall activity in Odisha on October 23, 24, and 25."

When asked about the possibility of a cyclone, Mohanty said, "At present, it is too early to predict a cyclone. The IMD is continuously monitoring the system and will provide daily updates on the system and the forecast."

Meanwhile, the IMD on Thursday issued a weather bulletin for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region.

A depression over the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward and crossed the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, near Chennai, on Thursday. It subsequently weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Coastal Tamil Nadu at 0530 IST on Thursday.

The well-marked low-pressure area persisted over the same region at 0830 IST, and the associated cyclonic circulation extended up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height. It is expected to move west-northwestward and weaken further into a low-pressure area within the next six hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over North Lakshadweep and neighbouring areas at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region from Thursday to Sunday. Heavy rain is likely in isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, and Erode districts on Friday.

Additionally, heavy rain is likely in isolated places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts; Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts on Sunday.

The IMD has also issued an alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts; Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, and Perambalur districts on Monday.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal region from Thursday to Monday.

In the next 24 hours, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in some areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33-34°C, and the minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26°C.

The IMD also forecasts partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas over the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33-34°C, and the minimum temperature is likely to be 25-26°C.