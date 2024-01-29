Weather Update: IMD Predicts Severe Cold, Dense Fog In Uttar Pradesh, Heavy Snowfall Likely In Kashmir

The northwestern regions of India are currently in the grip of an intense cold spell, and no respite is expected from chilly conditions soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains and snowfall over Kashmir in the upcoming two days. Additionally, the IMD forecasts severe cold days ahead for Uttar Pradesh, accompanied by dense fog conditions over the next two days.

According to IMD, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh are expected to experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall from January 28 to February 3.

The IMD further warns of isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall over Kashmir on January 30 and 31, and over Himachal Pradesh on January 31, 2024. Residents and travelers in these areas are advised to stay updated with local weather reports and take necessary precautions.

Uttarakhand is likely to witness light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall and snowfall, while Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh can expect light rainfall from January 31 to February 2, 2024.

According to IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions will prevail for a few hours during the night and morning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh from January 28 to 30, and in isolated pockets of Rajasthanon January 29 and 30.

The forecast extends to Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, where isolated pockets are likely to experience dense to very dense fog conditions on January 28th and 29th, 2024.

Adding to the challenging weather conditions, Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are expected to persist in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on January 28th, with isolated pockets likely to experience these conditions on January 29th, 2024.