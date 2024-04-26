Advertisement
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Rainfall In Delhi-NCR

Delhi likely to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall and gusty winds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 08:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall and gusty winds over the area of Delhi and the NCR region between 7 to 10 pm tonight. The department raised an orange alert due to Hailstorm for districts named Hissar, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram, Delhi, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahar. while, the Red alert warning is raised due to hailstorms in districts including Baghpath, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar

The regions including, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Fatehabad, Rajaund and others going to face thunderstorms and rainfall.

The department also forecasted a hailstorm thunderstorms, and rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh from April 26 to April 28, while Uttarakhand is likely to experience hailstorms, thunderstorms and rainfall over the region from April 28 to April 29.

The IMD predicted lightning and moderate rainfall over the region of Northwest, Northeast and South peninsular India from May 3 to May 5. 

