Weather Update: IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In 10 States, Issues Orange Alert For Maharashtra, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has forecasted very heavy rainfall in the regions. The Met Department has also predicted very heavy falls over Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Mumbai On Orange Alert

The met department forecasted that the monsoon will remain active over the Konkan and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and the region is very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 3-4 days. The IMD has issued red alert for Ratnagiri, Satara and Pune, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts while Mumbai, Thane, Thane, Palgarh and Raigad districts are on orange alert.

Heavy Rainfalls To Hit Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

According to tp IMD's Daily weather bulletin, the region of coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana are very likely to witness heavy rainfall during the next 2 days. Rainfall is likely over all the places in the state of Karnataka however orange alert has been issued for the districts of the coastal Karnataka region as heavy rainfall is expected in the Dakshin Kannada, Udupi, and Uttar Kannada districts in the next 24 hours.

IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall In Delhi-NCR

After witnessing heavy rainfall on Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers is expected in the national capital and its adjoining regions. The met department has predicted a cloudy sky with light rainfall and thundershowers over Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad for the next 3 days.

Very Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Assam Meghalaya, Says IMD

The IMD has predicted no respite from incessant rainfalls for the Northeastern region. According to the met department, very heavy rainfalls are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on July 28.