India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Will Chennai see more rains today? Check IMD's weather forecast for Tamil Nadu, Telangana

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana in the next 24 to 48 hours, while  Tamil Nadu can see isolated spells of very heavy rainfall. The depression that has formed in Bay of Bengal is likely to have an effect on weather in Chennai.

Will Chennai see more rains today? Check IMD&#039;s weather forecast for Tamil Nadu, Telangana

Incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu has led to flood-like situation in the state with several parts of the capital Chennai and other areas still waterlogged. Rainfall will continue in the southern states, say experts. 

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana in the next 24 to 48 hours, informed Nagarathna, Director, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad. "In some places, it is likely to have light rain and in some places, it is likely to have light to moderate rain during next 24 to 48 years hours," she said. 

The depression that has formed in Bay of Bengal is likely to have an effect on weather in Chennai. Under this influence, Tamil Nadu is likely to have heavy to very heavy and at some times, extremely heavy rainfall, she added. "A low-Pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman sea and neighbourhood around November 13. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours," the director informed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had tweeted on its website today (November 12), "The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu to weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by today morning."

Meanwhile, heavy rain and an extreme weather had forced Chennai Airport to shut down for more than five hours yesterday (November 11). "Due to severe rains and heavy crosswinds, arrivals at Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue," the Chennai Airport has announced.

While by yesterday (November 11) evening, the rainfall abted somewhat with many hoping that the worst is over, yet several areas remained waterlogged.

 

According to media reports, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai chief S Balachandran has said that rainfall in Chennai is likely to slowly reduce from today.

 

