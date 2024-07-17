Weather Update: Light Drizzle Expected In National Capital Today, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In THESE States- Check Forecast Here

Weather Update: Light drizzle is expected in the capital, Delhi, today, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert. Over the next five days, the IMD predicts active monsoon conditions in Peninsular and Central India. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh is expected to see relief from the heat, with heavy rain forecasted for Friday, July 19. Despite monsoon rains, Delhi continues to face intense heat, with the scorching sun causing discomfort. Humidity remains high even after rainfall. However, the Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain for Delhi-NCR today.

In Delhi, following the recent rain, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius throughout the week. Meanwhile, rainfall continues in hilly regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Meteorological Department predicts that the monsoon will stay active in Peninsular and Central India over the next 4-5 days.

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall across several states in the next 5 days. It forecasts heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe, with an orange alert for these regions.

Heavy rainfall alert in few states

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations in Konkan and Goa on July 18 and 19, followed by rain in Central Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka from July 18-20, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Raigad districts from today until the 20th. Consequently, an orange alert has been issued for these areas.

Yellow alert issued

Today, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Delhi and Mumbai. According to RWFC Delhi, a yellow alert indicates the likelihood of heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. In Uttar Pradesh, the weather is set to change from Friday (July 19), with the rainy season resuming in 35 districts, including around Lucknow and eastern Uttar Pradesh.