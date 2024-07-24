Weather Update: Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In THESE States, Check Full Forecast

Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in several states on Wednesday, issuing a yellow alert for both Mumbai and Delhi, indicating significant rainfall. According to the IMD, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat state. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha."

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in areas of Delhi

On Tuesday, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi for the next two days, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall in various areas of the city. The national capital is expected to experience moderate rainfall on Wednesday, July 24, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius. The city will continue to see moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Yellow alert in mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has predicted a high tide of 4.07 meters at 1:30 am on Wednesday, July 24. According to the Mumbai Regional Meteorological Department's district forecast and warning bulletin, the state capital is on yellow alert with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. The Mumbai civic body was on alert after the IMD issued an orange alert for the city on Monday.

A high tide alert has been issued for the coastal areas of Mumbai for Wednesday, as the city and its surrounding regions in Thane, Palghar, and Raigad prepare for more rainfall. The weather in Mumbai is expected to remain cloudy today, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 28°C.

This follows a fresh spell of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, which resulted in waterlogging on the roads and severe traffic congestion. In the suburbs, residents also reported rainwater seeping into their homes from the streets.

Heavy rainfall in other parts of country

Furthermore, the IMD has forecasted severe rainfall in isolated locations over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka.