Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi-NCR, Brings Relief From Heatwave

New Delhi: The national capital on Friday received light rainfall in some regions, which brought relief from the intense heatwave that was prevalent in the city and nearby areas for some weeks now.

According to the weather bulletin at 3 pm, Delhi and the adjoining areas of the National Capital Region will experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and gusty winds at speeds of 30 to 50 kmph in the next two hours.

New Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded 28.4 degrees Celsius that is normal for this season, the met office informed. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degree Celsius on Friday, the PTI reported. While the relative humidity was recorded 70% at 8.30 in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast some relief from the intense heatwave in Delhi over the weekend, expecting partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the IMD announced that heatwave conditions have subsided in Delhi due to the influence of a western disturbance and lower-level easterlies from the Bay of Bengal.

Delhi has been struggling with an intense heatwave and a severe water crisis.

As per local police cited by the news agency, more than 50 people were recovered from Delhi and nearby areas in last five days. However, the exact cause of their death is not confirmed yet.