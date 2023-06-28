Monsoon: Rainfall Predicted Across India, IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert For Several States

New Delhi: Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over northwest, central and west India during next five days and advance of the Southwest monsoon is expected into some more parts of Rajasthan and remaining parts of Punjab and Haryana during next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. In a statement, it said that northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the next five days, bringing relief to the parched lands.

“West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness rainfall, with isolated heavy downpours. Himachal Pradesh can expect rainfall from June 27 to 29, while east Uttar Pradesh will likely experience rainfall from June 29 to July 1,” the IMD said.

Rajasthan To Receive Heavy To Very Heavy Rains

Specifically, east Rajasthan is anticipated to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 29 and 30, while Uttarakhand can expect similar conditions on June 28 and 30. “These weather patterns are expected to provide respite from the prevailing dry spell in the region,” said the IMD.

Also Read: Exercise Caution In Rain, Warns BSES After Teacher Dies By Electrocution At New Delhi Railway Station

Light To Moderate Rain Predicted In MP, CG

Central India is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the coming days. “Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive this rainfall for the next 4-5 days, accompanied by isolated heavy to very heavy falls, thunderstorms, and lightning. Similarly, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha can expect rainfall for the next two days,” it said. The IMD also predicted that west India is expected to witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in the coming days, bringing relief from the prevailing dry conditions.

“Konkan, Goa, Gujarat and the Ghat areas of central Maharashtra are likely to experience this rainfall for the next five days. There is a high probability of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the Gujarat region, specifically on June 28. These weather conditions indicate a much-needed boost to the water resources and agriculture in the region, while also necessitating caution and preparedness for potential heavy rainfall events,” said the IMD.

Also Read: 4 Dead In Lightning Strikes In Rajasthan, Hundreds Stranded In Himachal As Monsoon Advances

Northeast India To Receive Light Showers

East and adjoining Northeast India are likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall in the upcoming days, providing relief from the prevailing dry spell.

“West Bengal and Sikkim can anticipate this rainfall from June 27 to July 8. Similarly, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness this rainfall from June 29 to July 1. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over parts of east India in the next two days, while the northeastern region can expect it for the next five days.

"These rainfall patterns are crucial for maintaining the ecological balance and supporting agriculture in these regions, but it's important to be prepared for potential heavy rainfall events,” it said. Meanwhile, south India is expected to witness light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in the coming days, bringing relief from the prevailing dry conditions.

“Specifically, on June 27, Kerala and Mahe are likely to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Coastal Karnataka can expect isolated heavy rainfall from June 27 to July 1. Moreover, Kerala can anticipate additional isolated heavy rainfall on June 30 and July 1. Furthermore, Lakshadweep is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall on June 27,” said IMD.

“These rainfall patterns will help replenish water reservoirs and support agricultural activities in the region, ensuring the well-being of the local communities,” the IMD added.