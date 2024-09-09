Weather Update: Rains Continue Batter India, IMD Issues Red Alert In These States | Check Forecast

Weather Updates: As monsoon rains batter several parts across the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall across several states on Monday. The weather office has issued rain alerts for several states forecasting heavy to very heavy rains. In its latest bulletin, the IMD has issued red alert warnings for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The weather office has also issued an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and West Bengal. Several other states are under yellow alerts as heavy, incessant showers continue to hit parts of India.

In Andhra Pradesh, continuous rainfall has affected Visakhapatnam and surrounding areas since Saturday night. The heavy downpour has led to waterlogging, causing disruptions in daily life on Sunday.

Meanwhile, as far as the national capital is concerned, the IMD has said that the region is likely to witness light rain today and the sky is expected to remain cloudy. The minimum temperature for the day settled at 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 92 per cent, according to the IMD. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 83 at 9 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe.".

In Uttar Pradesh, at least nine people lost their lives in different parts of the state over the last 24 hours, the state's relief department officials said on Sunday.

As per the relief department, three people were killed in Lalitpur after being drowned, while two persons each in Pratapgarh, Aligarh, and Siddharth Nagar districts died in rain-related incidents. The deaths were reported between 6.30 pm on Saturday and 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The state recorded an average of 1.7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Of the 75 districts, six recorded excess rainfall, with Mathura district recording the highest at 31.8 mm, according to the relief department.

(With PTI Inputs)