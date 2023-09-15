Weather Update: Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Showers In Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Check Forecast For All States Here

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Friday morning. Rain showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds hit Delhi-NCR and heavy rainfall was reported in several areas. According to the Met department, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to occur over adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR including Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad today.

15/09/2023: 06:45 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) September 15, 2023

Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe September 15, 2023

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains will hit Eastern Rajasthan on September 16 while the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are very likely to witness very heavy rain showers at isolated places during the next 2-3 days. "Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh on Sep 15, West Madhya Pradesh from Sep 15 to 17; Vidarbha on Spe 15 and 16," stated the IMD.

Heavy Rains To Hit Maharashtra, Gujarat During Next 2-3 Days, Says IMD

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana and Kerala during the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are also likely in the state of Maharashtra during Sep 15 -18. The state of Gujarat is also likely to witness heavy rain showers from Sep 16 to Sep 18. "Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region during Sep 16 to 18 and Marathwada on Sep 16", stated IMD.