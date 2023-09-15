trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662547
Weather Update: Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; IMD Predicts Heavy Rain Showers In Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Check Forecast For All States Here

Heavy rains are likely to hit the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next 2-3 days.

Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas in the early hours of Friday morning. Rain showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds hit Delhi-NCR and heavy rainfall was reported in several areas. According to the Met department, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to occur over adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR including Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida,  Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad today.


IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains will hit Eastern Rajasthan on September 16 while the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are very likely to witness very heavy rain showers at isolated places during the next 2-3 days. "Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh on Sep 15, West Madhya Pradesh from Sep 15 to 17; Vidarbha on Spe 15 and 16," stated the IMD.

Heavy Rains To Hit Maharashtra, Gujarat During Next 2-3 Days, Says IMD

According to IMD's weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Telangana and Kerala during the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are also likely in the state of Maharashtra during Sep 15 -18. The state of Gujarat is also likely to witness heavy rain showers from Sep 16 to Sep 18. "Isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region during Sep 16 to 18 and Marathwada on Sep 16", stated IMD.

