Weather Update: Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; IMD Warns Of Heavy Showers In 5 States, Issues Orange Alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls are also likely in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh during the next 3 days.

IMD Predicts Light Rain Showers In Delhi NCR

According to the Met Department, light to moderate rain is likely over Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar in Delhi and over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula in NCR.



#WATCH | Delhi | At 9 am, the water level of River Yamuna recorded at 205.58 meters, showing a slight increase from 205.50 meters recorded at 8 am.



Heavy Rains To Continue In Himachal For Next 5 Days, Says IMD

No respite for incessant is expected any time soon as the isolated heavy rainfall will continue in Himachal Pradesh for the next 5 days. Uttarakhand, which also witnessing heavy rains for the last couple of days will receive intense falls in during the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rainfall To Continue In Rajasthan, Gujarat

According to IMD, heavy rainfall will continue over East Rajasthan during the next 3 days while West Rajasthan is likely to witness on July 18 and 19. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat on July 19 and 20, said IMD.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Maharashtra

IMD has issued an orange alert for Maharashtra as the state is very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 5 days. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa during 18th-21st, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 18th-20th July," stated IMD in its daily weather bulletin.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka, Kerala In Next 3 Days

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Coastal Karnataka from July 17- July 21 and on July 19 and 20 over Interior Karnataka; over Telangana from July 17 to July 20; over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala & Mahe from July 18 to July 20.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places over Jharkhand and Odisha in the next 24 hours. Heavy falls are very likely to continue over Odisha during the next five days.