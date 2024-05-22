Advertisement
Weather Update: Scorching Heatwave Sweeps Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana; IMD Issues Red Alert As Temperatures Soar 47

Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heatwaves in the coming days, while IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Tamil Nadu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The northern and central regions of India continue to reel under scorching heat. Severe heatwave conditions prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised a red alert for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh, While an orange alert was raised for the state including Bihar, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Hariyana's Sirsa experienced a maximum temperature of 47.8 degrees Celsius. While Rajasthan's Pilani experienced a maximum temperature of 47.2 degrees Celsius. The states named Utter Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha also experienced temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celcius.

IMD Prediction For Rainfall, Thunderstorm And Gusty Winds

In between the severe heatwave in a major part of the country, the department also predicted rainfall, thunderstorms And gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep on May 22.  

Some regions of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience lighting and gusty winds.

Weather Forecast For Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi

IMD predicted a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius for West Bengal's Kolkata on Wednesday, While Bengaluru is likely to experience moderate rainfall and Thundershowers. 

The department forecasted heatwave-like conditions with a maximum of 44 and 31 degrees Celsius over the region of Delhi.

