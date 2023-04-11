Weather Update: Scorching Summers Ahead For Telangana, Temp To Breach 40 Degree Celsius Mark

Hyderabad: The temperature is likely to rise up to 40 degree Celsius in some parts of Telangana in the coming days, informed the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

"In Hyderabad and surroundings, we are expecting temperatures between 39 degrees. The rest of the state is expecting more than 40 degrees and the northern part is expecting around 41 degrees. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, a maximum of 37 degrees has been reported in the past 24 hours. Temperatures up to 39 to 40 degrees are expected in the GHMC limits in the coming days", said Sravani, Scientist C of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

Sravani further said that from the past 24 hours, there has been a rise in temperature, especially in Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothgudem and also in some places there is a remarkable rise in 2 to 4 degrees of temperature.

"In the past few days, we have seen there is continuous rainfall and hail. The trough of the low pressure has been shifted towards Kerala and South Chhattisgarh and towards South Tamil Nadu. Due to the shifting of the trough, a dry weather condition will prevail in the next 5 days", she said.

Sravani added that according to the weather report, a rise in temperature is expected in the entire state especially in the northern part of Telangana due to the dry winds from Rajasthan and other areas especially central India and the northern part of Telangana.

"Due to these dry winds, there will be a remarkable rise of temperature, especially in Adilabad, Asifabad, Macherial and eastern parts of the Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Pedapalli districts. These districts are expecting a temperature rise of 2-4 degree Celsius and the rest all the districts are expecting a 2-3 degree Celsius temperature rise in the next 24 hours and the same situation will be there in the next 48 hours. On day five, we are expecting there will be light thundershower in the entire state", Sravani said.