Weather Update: Thundershowers Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Karnataka

New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas woke up to rainy morning as moderate to heavy rain showers occurred at isolated places over Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram on Saturday. As the water level in the Yamuna River remains above the danger mark, the Met Department has predicted more rainfall in Delhi during the next 24 hours.

IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi-NCR

According to IMD, light to moderate intensity rain is very likely over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Gurugram and Manesar in NCR.



Heavy Rains To Lash Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

As per the IMD's daily weather bulletin, isolated places in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are very likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning. Heavy falls are likely to occur over the Damoh, Sagar, Panna, Rewa districts of MP and Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan, during the next 24 hours.

Heavy Rainfall Continues To Hit Maharashtra, Gujarat

Torrential rainfall has created havoc in Maharashtra and Gujarat and no respite is expected for people in these states as the met department has predicted more rain showers. After extremely heavy rainfall activity on Friday, the intensity of rain showers has decreased and light to moderate falls are very likely over most of the places in Gujarat.

Maharashtra, however, will continue to witness incessant rain as isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days.

Heavy Rains To Hit Karnataka, Telangana

According to IMD, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Telangana and Coastal Karnataka. The Met Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the coastal Karnataka districts while the weather is expected to be cloudy and light rainfall is likely in Bengaluru and its adjoining areas.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Northeast and East India

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha from July 29 to July 31; Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim from July 29 and over Jharkhand from July 30 to August 1 and over Bihar on July 30 and 31. Northeast India is very likely to witness light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the next 5 days.