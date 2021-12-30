Weather Update: Traffic halts as rain pounds Chennai, IMD issues red alert in THESE states

Chennai: Once again, Chennai and its suburbs have been pounded by rainfall, flooding streets in the state capital and causing long traffic jams. Inundating roads and subways, the heavy to very heavy rains led to damage and destruction.

Three persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai. Two women and a boy died of electrocution, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran said. He also informed, "A red alert has been issued for 4 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall."

It was a repeat of scenes witnessed in the Tamil Nadu capital last month as motorists struggled to manoeuvre their vehicles on flooded roads and subways while showers led to traffic congestion in the city and suburbs.

Watch the traffic jam here:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall causes traffic jam at Chennai's Mount Road Chennai metro says it has announced to extend service timing by an hour till 12 midnight to enable passengers to reach their homes safely pic.twitter.com/1AJCWQ8lSy — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

The intense spell may turn out to be one of the heaviest witnessed in recent years, while police said three subways were closed and in view of inundation and traffic moved at a snail's pace in at least 14 arterial city thoroughfares. Greater Chennai Corporation said that over 145 pumps were used to de-clog inundated locations. "27 cases of tree falling have been reported in Chennai. More than 145 pumps are running to clear the waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the city," Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

Metrorail authorities said services were extended by an hour from 11 PM onwards in view of rains so as to help passengers reach their destinations safely. Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 CM was recorded in MRC Nagar in Chennai. The rainfall data was recorded between 8.30 AM and 6.15 PM today.

Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging & traffic congestion in several areas of capital Chennai; visuals from Jemini bridge and Valluvar Kottam A red alert has been sounded in Chennai & surrounding districts of Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, & Chinglepet, as per State Govt pic.twitter.com/DpMqiN8Se1 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2021

Weather enthusiasts made claims on social media vis-a-vis the intensity of rains and on showers beating previous records. One such claim said Thursday's rains in Chennai were the heaviest for a single day in the month of December after 2015. IMD officials here, however, did not confirm such claims. Officials said a conclusion could be arrived at only after looking into actual rainfall for the 24-hour period and following a scrutiny of previous data.

A weather forecast by the IMD (issued 12.30 hours on December 30) had said: "Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Delta districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over interior Tamil Nadu districts."

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV