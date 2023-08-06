Weather Update: UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand On Heavy Rain Alert; IMD Predicts Light Showers In Maharashtra, Kerala

Weather Update: Torrential rains have been lashing the hill state of Uttarakhand for a couple of weeks now and no respite is expected anytime soon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 days. The met department has also forecasted isolated very heavy rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh from August 6 to August 8 and over Uttarakhand from Aug 6 to Aug 10.

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Madhya Pradesh, Light Rain Showers In Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday witnessed heavy rainfall at isolated places and the rain showers will continue in several places today also. The intensity of the downpour is then expected to decrease gradually.



Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions of Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rain showers during the next 2-3 days while dry weather is expected in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions.

IMD Issues Very Heavy Rain Alert For Bihar, West Bengal

According to IMD's weather bulletin, very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Bihar from Aug 6 to Aug 8 and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Aug 7 and 8. The states are very likely to witness isolated heavy downpours during the next 3-4 days.

IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days, stated IMD in its weather bulletin. Subdued rainfall activity is likely over the southern part of the country during the next 5 days due to which light rain showers are likely in Kerala, Karnataka and other southern states.

Incessant Rainfall Continues To Hit Northeastern India

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur during next 4-5 days, said IMD.