Parts of north India have been experiencing cold wave conditions for the last few days and are expected to enter the new year with snow, dense with cold waves in several regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cold or severe cold wave conditions in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan from December 30 to January 1.

“Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions likely in a few pockets of Himachal Pradesh; cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan,” the IMD said in its release.

The weather department informed that insolated regions of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram continue to experience dense fog.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi on Sunday recorded 13 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, six notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 16 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to IMD, dense fog and smog are likely to occur in most areas during the morning, with very dense fog in isolated places on December 31. The sky will remain mainly clear throughout the day. In the evening and night, smog and shallow fog are expected to develop. The maximum temperature will be 17 degrees Celcius, with a minimum of 8 degrees Celcius.

Smog and shallow to moderate fog are likely in the morning, with mainly clear skies during the day on January 1. Smog and shallow fog will return in the evening and night. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 25-35 km/h, are also expected.

UP Weather Update

The weather is expected to change following heavy downpours in Uttar Pradesh, with the maximum temperature in Kanpur forecasted to reach 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature is set to drop to 10 degrees Celsius.

The weather may remain dry on December 30 and 31 as well, IMD added, while issuing a warning for dense fog for tomorrow. As per ANI, the temperatures are expected to plunge to 9 degrees Celsius. The people of Kanpur have been struggling with the cold as they seek protection through bonfires.