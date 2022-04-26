New Delhi: As days of relief from intense heat are over, many regions in India have started recording searing temperatures again. While Odisha has closed schools in the wake of a sweltering heatwave, the maximum temperature in Delhi and many other parts have once again breached the 40-degree mark.

Check the weather forecast of states/UTs here:

Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning predicting a heatwave spell in Delhi from April 28. A Meteorological Department official said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi.

On Monday (April 25), the mercury soared above 42-degree in various parts of the national capital, with Sports Complex registering the highest temperature at 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Odisha

Odisha has suspended classes of all schools for five days from today (April 26) in view of the blistering heat. The heatwave was witnessed in Cuttack, Khurda, Angul, Subarnapur, Boudh and Nayagarh districts on Monday, the Met office said, as per PTI.

As per the notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department, classes will remain suspended for five days in Odisha, while examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education and the Council of Higher Secondary Education would be held as per schedule.

West Bengal

West Bengal also looks at no relief from heatwave conditions till April 28, the IMD said. The sweltering heat hit some districts of south Bengal on Monday.

The day temperature was highest in Bankura at 43.9 degree Celsius in the state, followed by Purulia at 42.3 degree Celsius.

Punjab/Haryana

Many parts of Haryana and Punjab were gripped by a severe heatwave on Monday. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded a temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius, while in Punjab, Patiala logged a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Jharkhand

Three districts of Jharkhand— West Singhbhum, Koderma and Giridih— on Monday reeled under severe heatwave conditions after a brief respite and the condition is expected to spread to six other districts of the state within three days, the IMD said.

Heatwave is likely to grip Ranchi, Bokaro, East Singbhum, Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra by April 28. However, there is a possibility of rain from April 29, the weather department added.

