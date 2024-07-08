Video: Mumbai Waterlogging Woes Trigger 'Yellow Alert'; Schools, Colleges Shut; Trains Delayed

Following scorching temperatures, Mumbai residents are now grappling with relentless rainfall, signaling the onset of a tumultuous monsoon season in the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, predicting heavy showers on Monday and Tuesday. However, meteorologists caution that conditions could change rapidly within the next few hours.

Suburban train services, especially on the Central Railway, experienced delays. The Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen, a prominent train route, was canceled due to heavy rainfall. Road traffic was severely disrupted by traffic jams. The problem of waterlogging led to Schools and Colleges deciding to close for the day.

Monsoon Fury Grips Mumbai

Over the past 24 hours, Mumbai and its suburbs have experienced intensified rainfall, bringing temporary relief to residents enduring a prolonged heatwave.

According to weather officials, July is expected to remain dominated by frequent rain spells across Mumbai and surrounding regions.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Severe waterlogging in different parts of Mumbai, following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/O6VUuYOknr July 8, 2024

Precipitation levels in specific areas include 0.8 mm recorded in Colaba and 2.1 mm in Santacruz on Thursday. Friday's weather forecasts suggest a potential for heavier downpours, offering some respite to Mumbaikars.

Regional Alerts And Forecast

Warnings have been issued for heavy rainfall in Thane and Palghar districts on Friday, extending to Pune and Kolhapur where substantial to very heavy rainfall is anticipated. Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Yavatmal districts have been alerted for storms accompanied by heavy rains. The state expects rainfall to exceed normal levels by 106% in July, with Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada likely to witness above-average rainfall.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Continuous rain in the city causes severe waterlogging issues at several places in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/xP5Cj4V6m4 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

Senior meteorologist Manikrao Khule emphasized that July 5th to July 10th will see widespread heavy rainfall across various parts of the state. He urged citizens to exercise caution due to potentially intense rainfall during this period.

Khule further highlighted that Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur districts, as well as Sinnar, Dindori, Niphad, Yeola, Nandgaon, and Chandwad talukas in South Nashik district, will experience persistent heavy showers.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rains in Mumbai led to waterlogging in many parts of the city.



(Visuals from Worli) pic.twitter.com/iMwE0TQiuI — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2024

Train Services Delayed

Following severe waterlogging, train services between Kasara and Titwala have been temporarily suspended. Trains have been rerouted via Kalyan-Lonavala-Pune-Miraj-Londa-Madgaon due to waterlogging in the Vasind-Khadavli section. Many long-distance trains have been either diverted or short-terminated. The disruptions impact over 30 lakh daily commuters on the Central Railway's suburban network.