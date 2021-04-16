Weekend curfew in Delhi: Here's how wedding guests can apply for e-pass online

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the national capital. The city government said essential services and weddings will not be affected by the weekend curfew and passes will be provided to those attending weddings.

The government's curbs come after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on April 10 ordered the prohibition of all types of gatherings, a maximum of 50 people at weddings and 20 at funerals, running of public transport at half of their seating capacity and a scaled down presence in government offices.

The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. However, people of certain professions have been exempted from the curfew. The city government also said essential services and weddings will not be affected by the weekend curfew and e-passes will be provided to those attending weddings.

Weekend curfew in Delhi: Here's how you can apply for an e-pass online:

Eligible users can apply for the night curfew e-pass by visiting the website of Delhi government's official e-pass website - https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

You will need to select the language in which you would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages.

Now, from the drop-down menu, select 'e-pass for travel during night-curfew (10 pm-5 am)'. Fill in details like your Phone Number, name, your district, and address or place of engagement and click on Submit

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not. You also need to fill in the details for the period of time you need to get an e-pass.

Who all are eligible to apply for e-pass for Delhi night curfew?

As per the order by the Delhi government, those who are engaged in providing essential services like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine, can apply for e-pass. Apart from them, private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff can also travel during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card. Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after they produce valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment can travel between 10pm to 5am. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum, and gas retail and storage outlets will remain open during the restricted hours.

Live TV

Delhi has been witnessing an unprecedented increase in coronavirus cases and with over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday it became the worst-affected city in the country, leaving financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally.